A Couple Of Additional Notes On Transfer WR Corey Rucker's Commitment
Former Arkansas State receiver Corey Rucker has committed to the Gamecocks, announcing on Saturday his intention to transfer to South Carolina. Rucker told the staff he was committing on the last d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news