A few other MBB non-conference games unveiled

Two former Bob Huggins assistants will meet again this season.

South Carolina will host UAB this season as part of a home-and-home series, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Blazers will travel to Columbia this year before South Carolina travels to Birmingham as part of the 2022-23 season.

It'll be a matchup of two former Bob Huggins assistants in Frank Martin and Andy Kennedy, who were both on staff at Cincinnati and have maintained a friendship since.

They'd meet frequently while Kennedy was at Ole Miss but this is the first matchup between the two coaches since Kennedy took over at UAB last season. It'll be the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs and first since 1992. South Carolina is 2-1 all-time against the Blazers.

Rothstein also reported the Gamecocks will host Rider after the two teams were scheduled to play last year before COVID caused them to push the game forward a year.

