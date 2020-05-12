South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant Eric Wolford has established a track record of being one of the top offensive line coaches in the college game.

Twice named a top 25 recruiter nationally by Rivals.com (2008 at Illinois and 2018 at South Carolina), Wolford has recruited and developed a large group of talent along the front five for the next level.

There is a double-digit list of players that Wolford has been tied to at the college level that have gone on to become NFL Draft selections. In this feature, we take a closer look.



