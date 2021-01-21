With the hire of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, which will be made official at Friday's Board of Trustees meeting, Shane Beamer's inaugural staff will be complete.

South Carolina has already approved contracts for eight of its on-field coaches and has announced the hire of a ninth, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, who will also be approved on Friday.

On Thursday morning, Gamecock Central reported the hire of Adkins, a veteran o-line coach who comes to South Carolina via Marshall.

Here's a look at Beamer's completed staff:

Shane Beamer, Head Coach

Torrian Gray, Defensive Backs Coach

Erik Kimrey, Tight Ends Coach

Des Kitchings, Running Backs Coach

Greg Adkins, Offensive line coach (not yet announced by school)

Pete Lembo, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Jimmy Lindsey, Defensive Line Coach

Mike Peterson, Outside Linebackers/Defensive Ends Coach

Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers Coach

Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach