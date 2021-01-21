A look at Shane Beamer's completed on-field staff
With the hire of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, which will be made official at Friday's Board of Trustees meeting, Shane Beamer's inaugural staff will be complete.
South Carolina has already approved contracts for eight of its on-field coaches and has announced the hire of a ninth, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, who will also be approved on Friday.
On Thursday morning, Gamecock Central reported the hire of Adkins, a veteran o-line coach who comes to South Carolina via Marshall.
Here's a look at Beamer's completed staff:
Shane Beamer, Head Coach
Torrian Gray, Defensive Backs Coach
Erik Kimrey, Tight Ends Coach
Des Kitchings, Running Backs Coach
Greg Adkins, Offensive line coach (not yet announced by school)
Pete Lembo, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Jimmy Lindsey, Defensive Line Coach
Mike Peterson, Outside Linebackers/Defensive Ends Coach
Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers Coach
Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach