Jordon Gidron Commits To South Carolina After Reclassifying
The South Carolina 2025 recruiting class
• Caleb Alexander
Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Ole Miss Visitor's List, Major WR Movements
This week's weekly recruiting wrap ups is chock
• Caleb Alexander
Fall Baseball Recaps: Gamecocks Scrimmage Four Times In Week One
Notes from all four fall baseball scrimmages in week one of fall ball.
• Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 6
Viewing guide and staff picks for Week 6 of the college football season.
• Stephen Anderson
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: The Template for Beating Ole Miss
Alan and Caleb discuss whether or not we like the #Gamecocks chances more vs. Ole Miss than we did a week ago.
• Caleb Alexander
A Top To Bottom Disaster, But Especially Up Top
