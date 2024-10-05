Gamecocks Add Stud TE, Jamel Howse, To 2026 Class

South Carolina's dream recruiting weekend continues with today's announcement from blue-chip 2026 TE Jamel Howse. This weekend has been all about the Palmetto state, with in-state studs Jordon Gidron and Malik Clark both making their pledge in the last 24 hours, now Newberry High School's Jamel Howse is adding his name to that list. Howse is already a lanky 6'3", 210 lbs, and has elite ball skills, making him another offensive weapon for the Gamecocks.

He has measured a 4.68 40-yard dash time, and once he gets going, it can be hard to track him down from behind with those long legs kicking up turf behind him. Howse picked South Carolina over offers from Louisville, West Virginia, USF, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, and more.

At Newberry, Howse has played split out at WR quite a bit, and it'll be interesting to see how he's utilized at the college level. Howse is the #2 ranked player in the state of South Carolina for the 2026 class, and the Gamecocks are in the mix with several other in-state stars for next year, with #3 J'Zavien Currence and #4 Zyon Guiles both visiting this weekend for the game vs. Ole Miss.

Howse becomes the fourth early member of the 2026 class, and the third 4-star already, as the class is off to a hot start, pushing the Gamecocks into the top 15 of the Rivals' team rankings here early.

That in-state recruiting success comes after the Gamecocks already have 6 of the top 11 in-state players from the 2025 class, with one very important name, 4-star WR Donovan Murph, still up for grabs.