Additional Notes On Saturday Night's Spring Game

You have to give it to Zeb Noland and Jason Brown last season for their efforts in piecing together a 7 win season, but if the Spring Game was any indication, the Gamecocks are in much better shape heading into 2022. Neither Rattler nor Doty has eye-popping stats Saturday evening, but they didn't really need to. Rattler showed glimpses of the elite arm talent he has, and there was perhaps no better example than the back foot laser he put on Antwane Wells along the sideline in a throw that even the announcers thought was a throwaway. Instead, Rattler fit it into an inch-wide margin that only his receiver had an opportunity at, and Wells delivered. On that note, it is obvious that Rattler has already built a rapport with the promising transfer WR.

While Rattler played with the starting O-line, he did not have WRs Josh Vann, Ahmarean Brown, or Dakereon Joyner, and he also was without TE Jaheim Bell. That's not even to mention two other essential weapons in WR Corey Rucker and TE Austin Stogner who will be joining the team soon. It should also be noted that Rattler showed his ability to escape pressure, and while he was wearing a non-contact jersey, it was still apparent there were many times he could've used his legs to pick up extra yards when necessary. Rattler also has put on 10-12 lbs this offseason, which should help him take a few more bumps as he runs around behind an experienced, but questionable OLine.



Another huge takeaway from the game was that Luke Doty looks fully healthy. The often injured Junior could benefit greatly from a season playing behind Rattler, and while the Gamecocks hope they won't need him if all goes according to plan, Doty seems like the clear #2 QB on the roster. During his early career, Doty has often had to take the entire game on his shoulders, but with the renewed offensive roster, it was refreshing to see Doty take what the defense gave him, and be methodical as he moved the offense down the field with efficient passes and decision making.



The Spring game even offered some promise of the future, with Freshman Braden Davis having an impressive showing, albeit against backups. That's not even to mention highly touted 4-Star QB Tanner Bailey who is set to join the Gamecocks this fall. All in all, it is abundantly clear that the South Carolina QB room is in good shape as it heads into the 2022 season.