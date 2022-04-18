Additional Notes On Saturday Night's Spring Game
In case you missed it, Zack did an excellent write-up the night of the Spring game that covered many of the high points and instant reactions. Since then, we've both had a little time to digest the game a bit more, and I figured I'd add a few notes I noticed on the second viewing.
The Quarterback Room Is Officially Flipped
You have to give it to Zeb Noland and Jason Brown last season for their efforts in piecing together a 7 win season, but if the Spring Game was any indication, the Gamecocks are in much better shape heading into 2022. Neither Rattler nor Doty has eye-popping stats Saturday evening, but they didn't really need to. Rattler showed glimpses of the elite arm talent he has, and there was perhaps no better example than the back foot laser he put on Antwane Wells along the sideline in a throw that even the announcers thought was a throwaway. Instead, Rattler fit it into an inch-wide margin that only his receiver had an opportunity at, and Wells delivered. On that note, it is obvious that Rattler has already built a rapport with the promising transfer WR.
While Rattler played with the starting O-line, he did not have WRs Josh Vann, Ahmarean Brown, or Dakereon Joyner, and he also was without TE Jaheim Bell. That's not even to mention two other essential weapons in WR Corey Rucker and TE Austin Stogner who will be joining the team soon. It should also be noted that Rattler showed his ability to escape pressure, and while he was wearing a non-contact jersey, it was still apparent there were many times he could've used his legs to pick up extra yards when necessary. Rattler also has put on 10-12 lbs this offseason, which should help him take a few more bumps as he runs around behind an experienced, but questionable OLine.
Another huge takeaway from the game was that Luke Doty looks fully healthy. The often injured Junior could benefit greatly from a season playing behind Rattler, and while the Gamecocks hope they won't need him if all goes according to plan, Doty seems like the clear #2 QB on the roster. During his early career, Doty has often had to take the entire game on his shoulders, but with the renewed offensive roster, it was refreshing to see Doty take what the defense gave him, and be methodical as he moved the offense down the field with efficient passes and decision making.
The Spring game even offered some promise of the future, with Freshman Braden Davis having an impressive showing, albeit against backups. That's not even to mention highly touted 4-Star QB Tanner Bailey who is set to join the Gamecocks this fall. All in all, it is abundantly clear that the South Carolina QB room is in good shape as it heads into the 2022 season.
Spring Game Heroes?
It's obvious that over the years there have been several players that have stepped up in the Spring Game only to be never heard from again, and I'm sure this year will be no different. That said, the emergence of 6th-year WR turned TE/H-Back Chad Terrell was nice to see on Saturday. Terrell has dealt with several health issues throughout his time here, but if he can stay healthy he will provide a nice depth piece for a passing game that looks much better off than a year ago. Another 6th-year player that popped a bit throughout the game on Saturday was DB B.J. Gibson. Gibson's winding road to the Gamecocks included two seasons at the Naval Academy, before walking on with South Carolina last fall. It's unlikely that Gibson will have much of an impact besides potentially on special teams, but he made some solid open-field tackles on Saturday night and seemed to be having a great time just playing the game. Sometimes that's the most fun part of the spring game, seeing little-known players have their moments. DB Joseph Byrnes out of Camden also had his moment, when he picked off QB Colton Gauthier in the 3rd quarter. It was good to see the entire DB room, including starters Cam Smith and Darius Rush congratulate him as soon as he got on the sideline. That was a microcosm of the good vibes and community feel of the entire day, from the team itself to the entire Gamecock fanbase showing up and showing out on Saturday night.
D-Line Flashes
It's really difficult to gather a ton about the starting defense in a game like the Spring Game, but upon further review, a couple of things did flash. DL Alex Huntley looked very solid and will be needed on the interior this fall. Even though the play was whistled dead, he had QB Spencer Rattler dead to rights on one play where he had a free release to the QB before Rattler could even properly react. I also thought that transfer DE Terrell Dawkins very much looked the part and should provide some depth behind Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan and perhaps even be used in obvious passing situations. He's gotten high praise throughout Spring, and you can see why the staff is excited about him if he can continue to grow and stay healthy.