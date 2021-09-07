After pick six, 'a lot of good things coming' for Jordan Burch

One of the highlights from South Carolina's 46-0 rout of Eastern Illinois was Burch's interception that he returned 61 yards for a touchdown in the second half of the game.

Heading into the season, JJ Enagbare warned Jordan Burch was poised for a big year and it didn't take long to see why he thought that.

"Our offensive line coach Greg Adkins came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god'," head football coach Shane Beamer said during his Tuesday press conference. "It was a wow moment for sure, he was getting faster as he got closer to the end zone."

The Gamecock new and creative media team posted a video clocking Burch at a whopping 20.54 mph during his run to the end zone, and senior linebacker Brad Johnson said he wasn't surprised by the burst of speed he showed.

"I did know he could run that fast; I trained with him over the summer, he's hit record numbers." Johnson said. "I know they posted that video of him hitting like 20 mph, that's moving, that's skill speed."

The play sparked talk of Burch getting some action with the offense, something he did in now tight end coach Erik Kimrey's offense at Hammond.

Luke Doty, who was part of the incoming class with Burch, doesn't hate the idea of being able to throw the ball to him.

"We'd have a lot of fun with it, I know he played a little bit of tight end and running back for Coach Kimrey at Hammond, it'd be pretty fun to have him out there," he said.

Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum also likes the idea.

"That would be great," he said, "we could really do some damage."

Beamer said that Burch is "right where he needs to be," and that even though he agrees that it would "certainly be fun" watching Burch on offense, the focus right now is to make Burch the best defensive player he can be and tap into the talent that made Burch a top 20 player in the class.

"He's definitely always had it in him since the moment he's set foot on campus," Johnson said. "It's just been a process of getting him developed and letting that player come out and and letting him transition to college football and I think he's doing that well."

Wonnum joked that while it may not be hard for him personally to guard Burch in practice that he's noticed an improvement in his skill set.

"He's a good person, I can definitely tell he's getting better," Wonnum said. "He's not really playing like a young guy no more, he's playing like he needs to play so that's always a good thing."

Doty echoed Wonnum's praise and also extended it to the entire defensive line.

"Those guys are amazing and I think they prepare us for what we see for what we're going to see going into the heart of our schedule," he said. "Those are the some of the best guys in the league and they've done well for us so far."

Safe to say I think we can expect a lot out of Burch during his sophomore season and Johnson agrees.

"I think this will be a big year for him to step into those shoes that everyone is kinda waiting for him to fill," he said. "A lot of good things coming from Burch, number three."