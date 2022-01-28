After reclassifying to be a Gamecock, Carter showing potential as freshman

Jorge Fernandez phone buzzed and he saw a message from Anthony Carter. Fernandez—then at Doral Academy in Miami—had no idea why the former Heat player turned coach was contacting him. Anthony just took a job with the Heat and was relocating to Miami and reached out to Fernandez in an effort to find a school for his son, Devin, to play basketball. The two parties met and soon after Devin was on the court in a Doral uniform playing in a preseason league; the first chance for Fernandez to see just how unique he was.

Photo by Katie Dugan

“The first game I think he had 25 or something like that and I knew I had a kid who was a little bit different than what I was accustomed to at Doral Academy,” Fernandez said. Carter’s performance set the tone for the rest of his career at Doral, averaging 27.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over 46 games before a shoulder injury ended his senior season prematurely. With such an eccentric ability to score and a flair for the highlight play, it didn’t take long for schools—and South Carolina associate head coach Chuck Martin—to notice the bouncy, frizzle-haired teen in Miami putting up almost 30 a night. A match made seemingly in a laboratory with Frank Martin, from Miami, recruiting the son of a former Heat basketball player with the same mentality of the successful guards Martin’s had over his career. The only issue: South Carolina was full for its 2020 recruiting class and couldn’t bring him on board. There were a few options on the table, then Carter made the biggest decision of his career to that point: he committed to South Carolina and opted to attend prep school and delay his college enrollment a year. “He’s a kid who could have gone to college right away but chose to go to prep school because he believes in Frank and his family believes in Frank,” Chuck said. “I think it says a lot about Devin and it says a lot about Frank and his relationship with our players, in particular Devin Carter. Kid is not going to turn down other scholarships to play Division I if he doesn’t really believe in his head coach.” From there Carter’s basketball journey—which started in Colorado before snaking to Florida—took another bend as he headed up to New Hampshire to play for legendary prep school Brewster Academy. Needing first and foremost to get healthy, Carter used his newly established senior year to do so but also get better against some of the other top prep talent in the country. “In my opinion, Devin Carter is somebody that’s a top 50 kind of recruit,” Brewster head coach Jason Smith said in April. “He’s an explosive athlete but he’s competitive. He’s ultra-competitive and ultra-tough. It’s a match made in heaven with coach (Frank) Martin at South Carolina.”

Photo by Chris Gillespie