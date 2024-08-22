Transfer wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is no longer with South Carolina's football program, per Ty Spalding of Cardinalsports.com. Per Spalding's report, he re-enrolled at Louisville.

Huggins-Bruce arrived at South Carolina from Louisville via the transfer portal last December, going through both spring ball and the initial stages of pre-season camp with the program. He was seen with the team as late as Aug. 11, the final practice with open portions available to the media.

He played in all 13 games for the Cardinals last season, ending up with 20 receptions for 312 yards and scoring four touchdowns for the year. He was one of five transfer wide receivers who joined the program between the two off-season portal windows, a wide receiver room which now stands at 12 total scholarship players.

Huggins-Bruce's departure leaves the roster exactly at the limit of 85 scholarship players heading into the season opener against Old Dominion at Williams-Brice Stadium.

*************************************************************************

If you missed our previous August Camp promo, you get a second shot at a deeply discounted annual subscription! Take advantage of KICKOFF2024 now before it, too, disappears.