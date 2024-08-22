PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce No Longer With Football Program

Photo:
Photo: (DARRELL RUSSELL)
Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

Transfer wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is no longer with South Carolina's football program, per Ty Spalding of Cardinalsports.com. Per Spalding's report, he re-enrolled at Louisville.

Huggins-Bruce arrived at South Carolina from Louisville via the transfer portal last December, going through both spring ball and the initial stages of pre-season camp with the program. He was seen with the team as late as Aug. 11, the final practice with open portions available to the media.

He played in all 13 games for the Cardinals last season, ending up with 20 receptions for 312 yards and scoring four touchdowns for the year. He was one of five transfer wide receivers who joined the program between the two off-season portal windows, a wide receiver room which now stands at 12 total scholarship players.

Huggins-Bruce's departure leaves the roster exactly at the limit of 85 scholarship players heading into the season opener against Old Dominion at Williams-Brice Stadium.

