AJ Lawson earns first-team All SEC honors
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
After getting spurned by the media All-SEC teams, AJ Lawson finally finds himself on a preseason all-conference team.
Lawson was one of nine players named to the SEC's first-team All SEC team as voted on by the coaches' poll.
The Gamecocks' best returning scorer, Lawson is a projected first-round pick this season and is coming off an All-Freshman year where he averaged almost 14 points per game and was a stalwart in the Gamecocks' lineup in his first year.
The Gamecocks tip off Wednesday to start their season against North Alabama. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.
Full coaches' poll All-SEC teams:
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson – South Carolina
Second Team All-SEC
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Austin Wiley – Auburn
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri
Jordan Bowden – Tennessee
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt