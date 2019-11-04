SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

After getting spurned by the media All-SEC teams, AJ Lawson finally finds himself on a preseason all-conference team.

Lawson was one of nine players named to the SEC's first-team All SEC team as voted on by the coaches' poll.

The Gamecocks' best returning scorer, Lawson is a projected first-round pick this season and is coming off an All-Freshman year where he averaged almost 14 points per game and was a stalwart in the Gamecocks' lineup in his first year.

The Gamecocks tip off Wednesday to start their season against North Alabama. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.

Full coaches' poll All-SEC teams:

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson – South Carolina

Second Team All-SEC

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Austin Wiley – Auburn

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri

Jordan Bowden – Tennessee

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt