GamecockCentral - AJ Lawson makes NBA decision

AJ Lawson's career at South Carolina is officially over with the next step being professional basketball.

The Gamecock wing announced he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent, ending his collegiate career.

“When I made the decision out of high school to attend SC, I knew it was going to be tough and that’s what I wanted," Lawson wrote. "I wanted to be coached by somebody that would challenge me, and that’s exactly what coach Frank Martin and staff did. Nothing given, everything earned. No skipping steps in the process—including this past year.”

Lawson had already entered the draft twice and withdrawn and per the NBA collective bargaining agreement he couldn't enter the draft again and come back to school a third time.

He's the third Gamecock to declare for the draft, joining Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard. Both Bryant and Couisnard have not signed with an agent and could return next season to South Carolina.

“I have worked and prepared for this moment my entire life and with that I’m declaring for the 2021 NBA draft and signing with an agent," Lawson wrote. "Thank you to the coaching staff, teammates and fans for all your love and support. I would like to praise God for the position that I am in.”

Lawson was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2018-19 and was All-SEC this season after averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds on 39.4 percent shooting, 35.1 percent from three.

"Looking back at this past season it wasn’t the type of season we wanted as a team, but we fought through. There is great room for improvement, and that is all I’m committed to—reaching my potential and I believe I’m 100% ready,” he wrote.

“Representing the garnet and black I am proud and thankful for the accomplishments I have received like first-team all freshman, 1,000 points and second-team all-SEC. I’m grateful but far from satisfied,” he wrote.