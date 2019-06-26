The Gamecocks' rising sophomore will spend the next week or so in playing for Team Canada's U19 national team in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

AJ Lawson's doing that, too, but his study abroad trip is going to be a little different.

Over the summer, a lot of college students study aboard, especially to Europe taking classes overseas before coming back for the fall semester.

He's been traveling around playing in Team Canada in a few exhibition games but was officially announced to the team's roster for the FIBA event, which starts Saturday in Crete with group play.

Also see: Tracking the Gamecocks' official visits

Canada will play Australia Saturday at 8:30 a.m. before taking on Mali Sunday at 6:45 a.m. and finishing up group play Tuesday against Latvia at 11:14 a.m.; all times Eastern and the games can be streamed on YouTube.

If Team Canada advances, they'll move on to the knockout rounds, which starts July 3 with the final July 7.

Lawson's no stranger playing for Team Canada, participating last year in the U18 Americas championship where he averaged 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists as he and Team Canada advanced all the way to the final.

Lawson tested draft waters this year but ultimately came back for his sophomore season and is expected to be one of the focal points in South Carolina's offense next year.

Also see: Latest scoop on a few five stars and a flip candidate

As a freshman, he played in 29 games with 28 starts before being limited the last few weeks of the season with an ankle injury. He finished averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with an offensive rating of 98.4, 106 in SEC play only.

He'd earn SEC All-Freshman honors and is in the race to be an All-SEC player his second season on campus.



The 6-foot-6 guard is currently with Team Canada's U19 team playing in a few exhibition games to gear up for the FIBA U19 World Cup which starts June 29 in Greece.