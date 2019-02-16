Alabama athlete checks out South Carolina for first time
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFlorence (Ala.) class of 2020 three-star ATH Damarcus Beckwith visited South Carolina for the first time Saturday and is already planning a return trip f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news