Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 08:33:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama linebacker breaks down trip to Columbia

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKSSaraland (Alabama) linebacker Adam Chaney was treated to an in-depth look at South Carolina's brand new football operations center on Saturday.The three-star defender was on...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}