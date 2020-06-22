South Carolina landed its second offensive line commitment in the last week when Birmingham (Ala.) Huffman class of 2021 three-star JonDarius Morgan committed to the Gamecocks.

"They have an amazing coaching staff that really cares about their players," Morgan said of his decision. "They really want you to succeed. It's not like a four-year decision, it's like a 40-year decision. They have a great graduation rate, which I really want to get into my academics during my time at South Carolina."

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Morgan chooses South Carolina over offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Florida, Syracuse and Troy.

Morgan was recruited to the Gamecocks by offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

"It's gotten really strong," Morgan said of his relationship with Wolford. "He's a great man that cares about all of his players, all the people he recruits, he really cares about you and I really wanted to join the program."

Morgan has also been getting to know head coach Will Muschamp.

"I like his character, I really like his character," Morgan says. "He's all about his business, but he also wants to see you succeed, which I really like in coaches."

Sticking with a trend, Wolford likes offensive linemen with versatility and the message to Morgan has been that his ability to play multiple positions is a plus.

"I'm kind of like a hybrid, I could play outside, but they want to see me mostly at guard," Morgan says. "But if I need to play outside, I can play outside."

Morgan has never visited South Carolina, but he plans to once visits are allowed again. Instead, he took a virtual visit to see what the program has to offer.

"They sent me a video of them touring around the field house and the different tutoring centers and stuff," Morgan explained. "During the video, they took a drone and showed downtown Columbia and just went to each different building on campus."

Morgan is the 10th commitment to Carolina's 2021 class and the third pledge in the last eight days after ATH/DB Jayden Johnson committed last Monday and OL Jordan Davis went public last Wednesday.