"South Carolina beat out Auburn and Tennessee because of the fit for me there," Shaw said. "I like the way they use their tight ends, I have a great relationship with coach (Bobby) Bentley, I like coach (Will) Muschamp a lot and I just felt at home there."

On top of his three finalists, Shaw also holds offers from schools like Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Notre Dame, among many others.



Bentley, the Gamecocks' tight ends coach, offered Shaw in January, his first scholarship on the offensive side of the ball as several major programs targeted the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder as a pass-rusher on the defensive side of the ball.

Shaw visited for the Gamecocks' spring game and then returned in June for an official visit, which he gave high marks.

"I feel like the environment there is for me," Shaw said. "I can't even explain it where I have been there — it is just like home. I have visited twice and I had a great time each visit. I left my official visit feeling like South Carolina could be my future home. I told my mom that on the ride back home."

Shaw says he's been thinking about his decision for a while and with the first game of his season on the horizon, he wanted to get this part of the process out of the way.

"I did go back and forth with this decision, but South Carolina has been high on my list for months," Shaw said. "Auburn is very close to home, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and it was not an easy decision. The more I thought about it though, the more clear it was that South Carolina was the right school.

"I told Coach Bentley first. I called him Tuesday and he was so excited. I then talked to Coach Muschamp and he was excited too. It was a great day for all of us."

Shaw is ranked the No. 40 tight end in his class and the No. 16 overall prospect in Alabama.

Interview conducted by Rivals.com's Chad Simmons