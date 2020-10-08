Eufaula (Ala.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Rodarius Thomas said earlier this week that a decision could be coming soon, and he wasn't kidding.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder announced a pledge to the Gamecocks Thursday afternoon, one week after earning an offer from South Carolina.

Thomas, who chose South Carolina over offers from Troy and Western Kentucky, was also hearing from Ole Miss.

The South Carolina staff first started tracking Thomas this summer and then offered after he started his senior season with around 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in the first five games of his season.

Head coach Will Muschamp, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, wide receivers coach Joe Cox and area recruiter Bobby Bentley were all involved in Thomas' recruitment.

Thomas is the 17th commitment to the Gamecocks' 2021 class.