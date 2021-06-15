Alanzo Frink enters transfer portal

South Carolina is losing its most veteran big man to the transfer portal.

Alanzo Frink is in the portal, GamecockCentral confirmed Tuesday.

Frink missed all but three games last season with a medical condition that kept him out and Frank Martin said he was expected to make a full recovery for this season.

In three games last year Frink averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

Over his three-year career Frink played in 57 games with 15 starts, averaging 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds in 12.9 minutes while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

The Gamecocks now have a roster spot to be filled and an open scholarship to recruit with to bring in a high school or transfer player.