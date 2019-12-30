It came with some of the program greats coming through at that time, and as the decade wraps up, here's how the GamecockCentral staff voted for its All-Decade team.

Baseball was the biggest piece of that, going to seven NCAA Tournaments, six Super Regionals and three College World Series with two titles.

The Gamecocks started the decade with a bang, winning two national titles in back to back years to usher in one of the best decades in athletic department history.

Catcher: Grayson Greiner

Greiner was one of the best all-around catchers to come out of South Carolina, earning All-Defensive team honors his final season on campus where he was a semifinalst for the Johnny Bench award and landed on the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Watch List. Greiner played in one College World Series and was part of two other teams to make the postseason, piecing together his best season in 2014 where he slashed .311/.389/.486 with 18 homers and 120 RBI.

Others receiving votes: None

First base: Christian Walker

Walker again had one of the more prolific careers ever at South Carolina, playing in three College World Series and winning two. After earning Freshman All-American honors, he picked up All-American honors the next two years as well and had arguably the biggest hit in school history at the time, a three-run homer against Coastal Carolina in the 2010 Super Regional.

Others receiving votes: Kyle Martin

Second base: Scott Wingo

Wingo was the second baseman for the Gamecocks' two national championship seasons, playing impeccable defense and being part of some of the biggest plays during the College World Series as well. He was on the All-SEC Defensive team in 2010 and was All-SEC in 2011. He was the CWS most outstanding player in 2011 as well.

Others receiving votes: Max Schrock

Third base: Jonah Bride/LB Dantzler (tie)

This was a split vote with each player picking up two. Dantzler was only on campus for two seasons, coming up big with a hit against Clemson in a regional in 2012 to send the Gamecocks to a Super Regional. Dantzler hit .289 with 25 homers and 101 RBI.

Bride might be the best defensive third baseman to come through the program in a very long time, ending his three-year career with a .957 fielding percentage. He'd put together his best season as a senior as part of a Super Regional run, slashing .301/.419/.415.

Others receiving votes: None

Shortstop: Madison Stokes/Peter Mooney/Whit Merrifield/Joey Pankake (tie)

This was the widest array of voting with multiple guys getting a vote each. The Gamecocks have had plenty of great shortstops come through with each bringing something different to the table in terms of skill set.

Others receiving votes: None

Outfield: Jackie Bradley Jr., Whit Merrifield, Evan Marzilli



This was the starting outfield for the 2010 championship run with Bradley Jr. and Marzilli there for 2011. Marzilli was also on the 2012 team as well. Merrifield obviously came up with the program-changing hit against UCLA to win the title, ending his only season this decade on top.

Bradley Jr. earned All-Defensive team honors as a junior and was the 2010 Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series while Marzilli also picked up All-Defensive team honors as a junior and was on the College World Series All-Tournament team in 2010 and 2012.

Others receiving votes: Alex Destino, Tanner English, TJ Hopkins, Jacob Olson

Designated Hitter: Carlos Cortes/Kyle Martin

Another toss up with multiple guys getting votes, Carlos Cortes had two prolific seasons at South Carolina earning All-Freshman team honors in 2017 and All-American honors in 2018. He'd slash .274/.378/.528 with 27 homers and 85 RBI over his two-year career.

Martin was an All-SEC and All-American first baseman for South Carolina after Walker went pro, ending his four-year career .332/.409/.494 with 22 homers and 116 RBI after monster junior and senior seasons.

Others receiving votes: LB Dantzler and Christian Walker

Pitchers: Michael Roth, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Cooper, Clarke Schmidt, Jack Wynkoop

Roth was one of the best college pitchers of all-time before his career ended while Blake Cooper put together a tremendous senior season that culminated in a national championship, stitching together a great performance against UCLA in the CWS final.

After a Freshman All-American year, Montgomery was the team's ace in 2013 and 2014 while Clarke Schmidt was one of the best pitchers in the country before getting hurt as a junior. He earned multiple All-American honors in his time at South Carolina. Wynkoop was another All-Freshman pitcher who turned in a great Gamecock career.

Others receiving votes: Tyler Webb, Braden Webb, Sam Dyson, Wil Crowe

Closer: Matt Price

Price was the premier closer in college baseball during his career, earning multiple All-American and All-SEC honors over his storied career. He was the team's closer for all three CWS runs from 2010-2012, ending his career with a 2.76 ERA and a school-record 43 career saves. His best season came as a junior in 2011 where he went 7-3 with a 1.83 ERA and 20 saves.

Others receiving votes: None

Coach of the Decade: Ray Tanner

This is a no-brainer with Tanner the mastermind behind the Gamecocks' unprecedented run from 2010-12 where they won 22 straight postseason games. In three seasons this decade, Tanner went 158-50 with three CWS trips and two titles.

Others receiving votes: None

Player of the Decade: Christian Walker

Walker was by far the most consistent and prolific players of the decade, putting together a great three years, including an impressive performance in the 2011 championship series after breaking his hand. He ended his career hitting .336 with 30 home runs and 168 RBI and was on the College World Series All-Tournament team every single season he was at South Carolina.

Others receiving votes: Jackie Bradley Jr.

Pitcher of the Decade: Michael Roth

Roth etched himself into Gamecock history with his complete game against Clemson in 2010 to keep the title run going, but turned into the best pitcher in college baseball for two seasons.

He's currently the record holder for most innings pitched in a College World series and had a 1.49 ERA in three CWS runs. He made D1Baseball's All-Decade team along with Matt Price, and his final two years on campus he was a combined 22-4 with a 1.72 ERA.

Roth was a consensus All-American as a junior and was first-team All-SEC as well, and has a case for best pitcher in South Carolina history.

Others receiving votes: None

Freshman of the Decade: Christian Walker

Walker's career started with one of the best freshman seasons this decade, hitting .327 with nine homers and 51 RBI and fielding at a .977 clip. He had that three-run homer against Coastal Carolina to essentially clinch a CWS berth but also had a diving stop against Clemson to keep the Gamecocks' title hopes alive.

Others receiving votes: Wil Crowe