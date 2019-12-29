How it works: each staff member at GamecockCentral got a votes for two guards, two forwards and a wing along with a few other all-decade superlatives.

This is probably one of the better stretches for the men's basketball teams in program history with five straight winning seasons, and there are a lot of good players that coincide with it.

*A note: the 2009-10 season was not used in voting, which means Devan Downey was not considered for the All-Decade team. If it was, he'd be here 100 percent*

Guards: PJ Dozier and AJ Lawson

Dozier was one of the more productive players in just two seasons at South Carolina, anchoring the point guard spot for the two winningest years under Frank Martin, culminating in a Final Four run. He averaged 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game and was great during the 2017 tournament run.

Lawson had one of the more prolific freshman seasons ever at South Carolina, just barely missing out on SEC Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season. He made the SEC All-Freshman team and is considered a potential first round pick in this year's NBA Draft. He's on pace to be even better this year, averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 12 games.

Others receiving votes: Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice, Bruce Ellington

Wing: Sindarius Thornwell

The probably biggest no-brainer of the All-Decade team, Thornwell is probably on the Mount Rushmore of South Carolina basketball players all-time, let alone this decade. He was SEC Player of the Year as a senior, CBS Sports All-American and was part of the All-SEC and All-Defensive team his final year as well.

He averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a senior.

Others receiving votes: Duane Notice

Forwards: Chris Silva and Sam Muldrow/Michael Carrera (tie)

Silva also seems like an easy pick as well, putting together one of the best careers of a big man in school history. He finished with over 1,500 points and almost 900 rebounds in his career with 186 blocks. He made two All-SEC teams and was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

He was an integral piece of the Final Four run but his senior year was his best, averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game.

Carrera was one of the more energizing big men of the Frank Martin era, making the All-Freshman team and then was All-SEC as a senior, a 25-win season that should have culminated in a tournament berth. He'd finish his career averaging 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and shooting 42.8 percent from the field.

Muldrow, unlike Downey, played one full season in the new decade and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC. He was on the All-Defensive team and is the all-time leader at South Carolina with 275 blocked shots.

As a senior he averaged 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Others receiving votes: None

Bench: Bruce Ellington, Duane Notice, Brenton Williams

Ellington and Notice are both guys who should make the team, given their contributions. Ellington was a two-sport start at South Carolina, splitting time between basketball and football. He was a key piece of Frank Martin's first team.

He played three full seasons and three games as a senior, finishing his career with 11.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds.

Notice came in early to Frank Martin's tenure and turned into one of the best defenders and bench presences in the SEC, earning Sixth Man of the Year as a junior.

Williams was one of the best shooters of the decade, playing three seasons at South Carolina where he averaged 11.2 points per game and culminating in 14.9 points per game his final year in Columbia. He finished his career shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 88.5 percent from the free throw line.

Others receiving votes: Ty Johnson, Sam Muldrow, AJ Lawson, Rakym Felder, PJ Dozier

Coach of the Decade: Frank Martin

This is another no-brainer given the competition was Darrin Horn, but Martin's done wonders so far at South Carolina turning around the program. After a few rough years turning things around, he's turned in five straight winning seasons, including a Final Four run in 2017.

He's 137-110 at this point in his career at South Carolina and has put together top four finishes in the SEC in three of the last four seasons. The Gamecocks are 8-4 this year as well.

Others receiving votes: None

Player of the Decade: Sindarius Thornwell

Again, a pretty easy no-brainer. Thornwell was the best player to come through the program in a very long time, and he's still playing professionally.

He was SEC Player of the Year as a senior and was one of the more decorated players under Frank Martin, and was also the East Regional Most Outstanding Player during the Gamecocks' Final Four run.

Others receiving votes: None

Freshman of the Decade: AJ Lawson

Lawson had a phenomenal freshman year after reclassifying, averaging 13.4 points, shooting 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

It's tied with Sindarius Thornwell for the most points per game as a freshman this decade with Bruce Ellington the only other who's scored double digit points. Lawson's 4.3 rebounds per game is the most among those three players and he should likely be just as good this year.

Others receiving votes: None



Sixth-man of the Decade: Duane Notice

This competition wasn't a runaway, but Notice deserves some recognition for this. He was named sixth man of the year in the SEC as a junior and was a key piece off the bench as a senior despite not winning the award. His final two seasons, the majority of which he came off the bench, he averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Others receiving votes: Hassani Gravett, Brenton Williams

Defensive Player of the Decade: Chris Silva

Silva is an easy choice here, a two-time All-Defensive team selection and SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Others receiving votes: Duane Notice