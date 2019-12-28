Below are the results, so let's dive right in.

How it worked: every writer and photographer had a chance to vote for two guards, a wing, two forwards and three bench players with a smattering of decade superlatives as well.

First up is women's basketball, followed by men's basketball and baseball before culminating with football on New Year's Eve.

The decade is coming to a close and GamecockCentral is unveiling it's all-decade teams in four sports: men's and women's basketball, baseball and football, counting them all down up daily until New Year's Eve.

G, Ty Harris

Harris is one of two current players to make the All-Decade team, already piecing together one of the best careers by a guard in school history. She won a national championship as a freshman starting at point guard, has been All-SEC the last two seasons and is en route to do it again this year.

Entering this season she was fourth in career assists and has already set the record for assists in an SEC career. Harris has broken school records for assists in a season, minutes and games played in a season, assists in a single SEC season and a single-game record with 14 assists against Tennessee last year.

She recently joined the 1,000-point club this season and is on her way to another great senior year.

G, Tiffany Mitchell

Mitchell is a no-brainer for this award after ending her career a three-time All-American and All-SEC first-teamer. She became just the second sophomore to win SEC Player of the Year and ranks in the top five all-time at South Carolina in 10 different stats.

She won the Dawn Staley Award as a junior and was a Naismith Trophy Finalist and Wooden Award Finalist twice with numerous All-American and All-SEC honors over the course of four seasons.

Mitchell was part of the Gamecocks' first ever Final Four in 2015 and finished her career averaging 13.6 points per game.

Wing, Allisha Gray

Gray only played one season at South Carolina, but it was enough to get her on the All-Decade team after playing an integral part in the team's national title run in 2017.

Gray averaged 13.2 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game her only year on the court while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three.

The North Carolina transfer was a huge piece in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 16.5 points on 56.8 percent shooting along with 8.3 rebounds per game. She was named to the Final Four All-Tournament team that year as well.

F, Alaina Coates

Another easy pick here with Coates another key piece of the Gamecocks' dominance between 2013-2017. Coates stepped on campus and was an immediate success, earning co-Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman All-American and All-SEC honors.

She'd go on to make the All-Defensive team two more times over her career. She's first in field goal percentage, defensive rebounds, rebounding average in a SEC career, free throw attempts in a SEC career and double-doubles in a SEC career.

She finished her career shooting 62 percent from the field and averaging 12.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

F, A'ja Wilson

Probably the easiest choice of all, Wilson is one of the best athletes to come through South Carolina this decade, and probably ever.

She was the best player in women's basketball for arguably three years, earning consensus National Player of the Year honors as a senior and All-American nods all four years on campus.

Wilson set career records for points, blocked shots, free throws made, free throws attempted and many more categories and is easily the best player in program history.

Bench: Bianca Cuevas-Moore, Aleighsa Welch, Aliyah Boston

Cuevas-Moore was a sparkplug off the bench in her five seasons at South Carolina whereas Welch put together a really good career, making a Final Four and earning a few All-SEC honors as well. Boston is only a freshman, but the few games she's played in earned her enough votes to make the bench as well. Boston picked up a triple-double in her first career game and is currently averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Other vote getters: Tina Roy, La'Keisha Sutton

Coach of the Decade: Dawn Staley

It's no secret Staley would be here since she's the only coach South Carolina's had this decade. She's been great for the Gamecocks, sitting at 285-98 in her time at South Carolina with four SEC tournament championships, four regular season SEC titles, two Final Fours and a national championship.

Player of the Decade: A'ja Wilson

The most decorated player in program history and by far the best player to come through the program this decade.

Sixth Woman of the Decade: Bianca Cuevas-Moore

Cuevas-Moore didn't have a flashy career but was one of the best bench players of the Staley era. She's third all-time in free throw percentage and was one of the better three-point shooters Staley's had, finishing with exactly 1,000 points in her career as part of two Final Four and three SEC Title teams.

Other vote getters:Tina Roy

Freshman of the Decade: A'ja Wilson

Wilson gets this after earning third-team All-American honors, All-SEC First Team nods and SEC Freshman of the Year. She averaged 13.1 points 6.6 rebounds and had 65 blocks.

Boston, though, is on pace to average 12.6 points and is already at 41 blocks before SEC play.

Defensive Player of the Decade: Alaina Coates

Coates finished her career with two All-Defensive team nods, finishing her career with 850 defensive rebounds and 210 blocks.