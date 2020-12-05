GamecockCentral - Amidst down year, Harris shined

In a season marred by a coaching change, COVID-19 concerns and far more losses than wins, there has been one bright spot for 2-8 South Carolina in the form of true sophomore running back Kevin Harris.

The story is a familiar one, seeing as it’s been repeated every week on South Carolina broadcasts. A scant-recruited power back from Hinesville, Georgia, Harris impressed the South Carolina coaches when he easily beat the 40 time the coaches expected him to miss and earned his first big college football offer.

He found some success in limited opportunities as a freshman, mostly in mop-up duty against lower-level teams and as a short-yardage fullback, but still entered the year as the presumed back-up to blue-chip recruit Marshawn Lloyd. When Lloyd went down with an ACL injury though, Harris seized the opportunity.

What he did next was nothing short of remarkable. Despite starting the year with a modest rushing output of 55 yards against Tennessee, Harris put up numbers comparable to some of the best seasons in school history.

Harris finished the year with 1138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games against an all SEC schedule, averaging over 110 yards a game against some of the top teams in the country. All of those stats put him in the top five in the country.

He exceeded 200 yards in a game twice, including a 243-yard output against Ole Miss that was good for fifth in school history. His 15 touchdowns are tied for second in school history, five of which came in that Ole Miss game, also a school record.

Harris averaged 6.2 yards a carry and had an astonishing 31 explosive runs, or one every six plays, showing a propensity for the big play and breakaway speed.

As a sophomore, Harris has plenty of time to add to his totals. With 19 career touchdowns, Harris is halfway to Marcus Lattimore’s career record of 38 rushing scores.

Harris’ season is one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season. With a coaching change underway and a freshman quarterback, Harris is a reason for hope of future success.

Right now, he’s one of the best things about this South Carolina team.