An in-depth look at defensive backs now
South Carolina's defensive back room took a big hit with two backs opting to enter the transfer portal in Jammie Robinson and John Dixon.it means now the Gamecocks are low from a scholarship player...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news