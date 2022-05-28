Analysis, impact of Trovon Baugh South Carolina commitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
South Carolina continued its offseason of good news and momentum with another commitment on Saturday when Atlanta offensive guard Trovon Baugh announced his pledge to the Gamecocks.The Class of 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news