Andrew Eyster will return for final collegiate season

South Carolina will get its leading offensive player back for one more year as a Gamecock.

Andrew Eyster will return to the Gamecocks in 2022, giving the Gamecocks another returning starter in the outfield.

Eyster, who was not picked in the 20-round MLB Draft and did not sign a free agent deal, led the Gamecocks in batting average last season at .279 and ended his season slashing .279/.371/.484 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI.

His return means the Gamecocks have two returning starting outfielders in Eyster and Josiah Sightler, who settled into playing left field last season.

His return is possible because of an extra year of eligibility given to him by the shortened COVID year and this will be his fourth and final season in college.

Over his career at South Carolina (123 games, 439 at-bats), Eyster's slashed .294/.382/.533 with 25 home runs and 86 RBI.