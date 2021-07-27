Announcing: The 2021 Gamecock Central Kickoff Party at Steel Hands Brewing

Part pep rally. Part concert. All party.

Gamecock Central is thrilled to announce the 2021 Gamecock Central Kickoff Party at Steel Hands Brewing which will take place on Friday, August 20.

The program will officially begin at 7 p.m. but fans are invited to come out before the main show for our "pregame" in the hours leading up to its start.

As Gamecock Nation prepares for the official beginning of the Shane Beamer era, Gamecock Central and Steel Hands Brewing can't wait to welcome South Carolina fans everywhere to the party.

The event will feature music from Camden native and University of South Carolina graduate Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir plus appearances from former football players, Gamecock-related giveaways and more.

Add in Steel Hands' excellent food and hand-forged craft beer, brewed on-site at their 15,000 square foot facility, and it has the makings of a night you won't want to miss.

Our kickoff party will be FREE to Gamecocks everywhere with paid tickets available at a later date to premium VIP areas.

Mark your calendars now and come celebrate the start of a new season with some of your closest friends! Be on the lookout for additional details as we announce them!.

----------

Special thanks to these sponsors that have already pledged to support the event:

ExperienceColumbiaSC

LawyerLisa

Courtyard Columbia Downtown at USC

Fairfield Inn Columbia Northwest Harbison

SpringHill Suites Columbia Downtown/The Vista

Interested in sponsoring the party? Contact Wes Mitchell at Wes@GamecockCentral.com or Chris Clark Clark@GamecockCentral.com.