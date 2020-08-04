 GamecockCentral - Another Carolina Podcast: 2020 SEC Schedule and Jalen Brooks' commitment
football

Another Carolina Podcast: 2020 SEC Schedule and Jalen Brooks' commitment

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark are back with Pearson Fowler to break down the pros and cons of the new SEC schedule before discussing a couple of possible additions to South Carolina's WR corps.

* Click here to listen *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

