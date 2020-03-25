Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark are back with host Pearson Fowler to discuss South Carolina football's second commitment of the quarantine period and the football quadrant of GamecockCentral's "Greatest Gamecock" bracket.

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *

New Gamecock Central subscribers get 30 days free with the exclusive podcast promo code GCPod at this link.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play