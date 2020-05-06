@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: 4-Star Linebacker Commit and Quarantine Life
Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to break down Carolina's latest linebacker commit and spend a little bit of time reflecting on two months of quarantine.
