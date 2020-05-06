News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: 4-Star Linebacker Commit and Quarantine Life

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to break down Carolina's latest linebacker commit and spend a little bit of time reflecting on two months of quarantine.

* Click here to listen *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

Click here to listen!
Click here to listen! (Photo cred: @_TrenilyasT on Twitter)
