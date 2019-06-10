@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss a five #SpursUp weekend and discussing Gamecocks official visitors.

Topics on this episode include:

- Background on all five of South Carolina's commitments from this weekend with scoop on the skillset of each prospect and what it was like reporting on a crazy weekend in Gamecock Nation.

- What's the latest on South Carolina's five official visitors from this past weekend?