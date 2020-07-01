 GamecockCentral - Another Carolina Podcast: Announcements on deck
football

Another Carolina Podcast: Announcements on deck

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss a few recruiting updates, the difference between committable and non-committable offers, and one major conference realignment proposal.

