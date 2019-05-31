South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell joins host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss Marshawn Lloyd's commitment and one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory.

ALSO SEE: Visitors list for South Carolina's big recruiting weekend

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

Topics on this episode include:

- What does the commitment of five-star running back Marshawn Lloyd mean? What type of player is the five-star back? How significant is it historically?

- What does Lloyd's commitment mean for major running back target Tank Bigsby?

- Who is on campus this weekend and who is on commitment watch in what is one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory?