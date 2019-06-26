@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss another weekend of official visits and recap South Carolina's camp and recent commits.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

Topics on this episode include:

- Catching up on three South Carolina commits since our last show: OL Vershon Lee, DB Dominick Hill and TE Nick Muse. The scoop on why the Gamecocks took a transfer tight end.

- The latest on two official visitors who South Carolina hosted this past weekend, wide receiver Deajuan McDougle and DB Joey Hunter.

- Is 2021 quarterback Colten Gauthier already the one to watch for the Gamecocks in that class?

- Who impressed at camp so far and what has stood out to the Gamecock Central staff.