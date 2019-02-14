South Carolina Insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the departure of Josh Belk, Evan Hinson's decision to focus on football only, upcoming recruiting visits and commit watches, and food - always food - with host Pearson Fowler.

Today's topics include:

- Thoughts on the Josh Belk situation. What does it mean for the Gamecocks' scholarship situation and future depth chart on the defensive line?

- Evan Hinson is sticking to just football. How much could he contribute this upcoming season?

- Class of 2020 prospects continue to hit Carolina's campus. Who's expected this week and is anyone on commit watch?

- Answers to Gamecock Central subscriber questions from The Insiders Forum.

