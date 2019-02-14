Another Carolina Podcast: Chris and Wes on Belk, Hinson, recruiting
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina Insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the departure of Josh Belk, Evan Hinson's decision to focus on football only, upcoming recruiting visits and commit watches, and food - always food - with host Pearson Fowler.
Today's topics include:
- Thoughts on the Josh Belk situation. What does it mean for the Gamecocks' scholarship situation and future depth chart on the defensive line?
- Evan Hinson is sticking to just football. How much could he contribute this upcoming season?
- Class of 2020 prospects continue to hit Carolina's campus. Who's expected this week and is anyone on commit watch?
- Answers to Gamecock Central subscriber questions from The Insiders Forum.