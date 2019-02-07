South Carolina Insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss South Carolina's now completed 2019 recruiting class, touring the new football ops building and much more.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts - Spotify - RSS feed - PlayerFM - SoundCloud- Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play |

Today's topics include:

- South Carolina inks four additional prospects during National Signing Day Wednesday. Thoughts from Chris and Wes on Jaquaze Sorrells, Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and William Rogers. What do the four players bring to the program and thoughts on the overall class.

- Behind the scenes from covering Robinson's and Sorrells' announcement ceremonies.

- Where does this South Carolina defensive line class rank among the best in South Carolina history since the Rivals Era began?

- Thoughts and impressions from Wes and Pearson after touring the brand new Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center.

- Answers to Gamecock Central subscriber questions from The Insiders Forum.

Check out our new daily newsletter: Gamecock Nation Today!