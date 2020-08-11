 GamecockCentral - Another Carolina Podcast: College football's future
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 15:19:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Another Carolina Podcast: College football's future

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss the uncertain future of college football *recorded before the Big 10 and PAC-12 cancelled their fall seasons* before talking a little South Carolina football recruiting.

* Click here to listen! *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}