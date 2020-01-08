@GamecockCentral

News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Early enrollees arrive

Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss a number of topics in this episode as Another Carolina Podcast returns following a brief break for New Year's:

- South Carolina football early enrollees hit campus

- Da'Qon Stewart is no longer committed - why and who fills the spot?

- Who are the remaining targets for 2020 and what's the latest on each?

- Our all-decade team for football

* Click here to listen! *

Five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd enrolled at South Carolina on Monday. (Photo: Lloyd's Twitter)
