News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 21:03:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Another Carolina Podcast: Final UGA thoughts, Florida preview

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
Established 1998
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

In this episode of Another Carolina Podcast, we put a bow on the South Carolina Gamecocks upset win over Georgia and look ahead to key matchups in this weekend's massive matchup with the Florida Gators. As always, ACP includes Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell and is hosted by Pearson Fowler.

Click the image to listen!

Click here to listen to this week's episode!
Click here to listen to this week's episode! (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}