@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Final UGA thoughts, Florida preview
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
In this episode of Another Carolina Podcast, we put a bow on the South Carolina Gamecocks upset win over Georgia and look ahead to key matchups in this weekend's massive matchup with the Florida Gators. As always, ACP includes Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell and is hosted by Pearson Fowler.
