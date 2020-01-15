@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Gamecocks staff changes plus recruiting
Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss South Carolina football's coaching staff changes, recruiting as the dead period is set to end, and thoughts on the national championship game.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play