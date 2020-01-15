News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 15:23:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Another Carolina Podcast: Gamecocks staff changes plus recruiting

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss South Carolina football's coaching staff changes, recruiting as the dead period is set to end, and thoughts on the national championship game.

* Click here to listen *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

Connor Shaw is named South Carolina Gamecocks Director of Player Development.
Connor Shaw is named South Carolina Gamecocks Director of Player Development. (Gamecock Football Info)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}