@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Gamecocks vs. Missouri preview
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to examine the Alabama game further, now four days removed from the game itself and play a little "Buy or Sell" in anticipation of Saturday's game against Missouri.
