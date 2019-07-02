@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss Joey Hunter's commitment to South Carolina and more.

Topics on this episode include:

- Georgia DB Joey Hunter commits to South Carolina. How did the Gamecocks land him and what type of player did they get?

- What does it mean for Gamecocks DB recruiting moving forward?

- Returns on South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty from the Elite 11 and The Opening.

- Could running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Tank Bigsby hit it off at The Opening? What it would mean for the Gamecocks.