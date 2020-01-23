News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Junior days begin and final 2020 recruiting days

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss a few updates on the last remaining members of Carolina's 2020 class and give an early look at the 2021 class amid junior days.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

