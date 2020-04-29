News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 16:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Another Carolina Podcast: Kitchings Hire, Draft Recap, Future of football

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to recap the Gamecocks in the NFL draft and the official hiring of Des Kitchings before examining contingency plans for the upcoming college football season.

* Click here to listen *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}