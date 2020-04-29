@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Kitchings Hire, Draft Recap, Future of football
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to recap the Gamecocks in the NFL draft and the official hiring of Des Kitchings before examining contingency plans for the upcoming college football season.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play