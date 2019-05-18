South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss Tavien Feaster and more.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker| YouTube

Topics on this episode include:

- The latest on running back transfer Tavien Feaster. Where is he currently leaning? How would he fit in at South Carolina? What type of impact could he make?

- How good is linebacker commit Mohamed Kaba?

- What's the latest on class of 2021 athlete commit Lovasea Carroll?

- Could the NCAA Football video games return and what does the NCAA's new approach to player likeness mean?

- Answering your questions from The Insiders Forum.