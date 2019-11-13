@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Low point
Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the big-picture implications of South Carolina's 20-15 loss to App State, assess the offense (again), and play some Buy or Sell, brought to you by Terry Bishop Real Estate.
