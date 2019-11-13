News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 18:09:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Another Carolina Podcast: Low point

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
Established 1998
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the big-picture implications of South Carolina's 20-15 loss to App State, assess the offense (again), and play some Buy or Sell, brought to you by Terry Bishop Real Estate.

* Click here to listen *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}