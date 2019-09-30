@GamecockCentral

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

"It's been a ****** Fall" for the Gamecocks, head coach Will Muschamp says, but they got a much-needed win over Kentucky on Saturday. Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the 24-7 victory plus bring you some recruiting scoop on two major official visitors.

Special thanks for sponsors Bishop Real Estate Group and Schlotzsky's Deli of Columbia and Cayce!

