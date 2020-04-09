@GamecockCentral

News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Muschamp Teleconference and Football Final Four

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to share their takeaways from Will Muschamp's teleconference and pick the final four matchups in the football quadrant of the greatest Gamecock bracket.

{{ article.author_name }}