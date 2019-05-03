South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to wrap up the NFL Draft and discuss the latest on several major recruiting targets.

Topics on this episode include:

- NFL Draft talk and how each former Gamecock fits in with his new team.

- Looking ahead to the 2020 draft and which Gamecocks are most likely to be selected.

- The latest on four-star RB Tank Bigsby and OL target Javion Cohen and another major recruiting weekend for the Gamecocks.