Another Carolina Podcast: Observations from Day 1 of South Carolina camp

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the first practice of the fall and news from USC's Media Day.

Photo credit: Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *

Topics on this episode include:

- Observations from the first day of South Carolina's fall preseason practice.

- What players caught our attention and defensive back talk.

- More notes from South Carolina's Thursday media day.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

